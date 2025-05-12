Real Madrid and Atletico fighting to sign Cristian Romero

Real Madrid have joined local rivals Atletico in the race to sign Tottenham defender Cristian Romero in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Atletico have been heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old who looks set to leave Tottenham in the summer.

Now, according to the Sun, Real Madrid have identified Romero as a priority target as they seek to bolster their aging back line.

Incoming manager Xabi Alonso is said to be a ‘big fan’ of Romero and has asked the club to sign him once he officially takes over.

Real are set to have a busy summer with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to join the Spanish giants as part of the overhaul.