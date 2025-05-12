'Painful' - Kylian Mbappe reacts to El Classico defeat

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe has admitted his side's 4-3 La Liga defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday was 'painful.'

The 26-year-old scored a hattrick for Los Blancos, but it wasn’t enough to stop Barcelona taking a huge step towards the La Liga title.

Hansi Flick’s side are now seven points clear of Real Madrid with three games to go, meaning if they win their next game against Espanyol, they will be crowned champions.

On a personal level, Mbappe will doubtless be delighted to score the most goals in a debut season for Real Madrid (38 goals in 52 games), a record previously held by Ivan Zamorano (37 goals in 45 games).

Real Madrid will likely go without a single piece of silverware this season but Mbappe took to Instagram to send a defiant message to his fans.

Xabi Alonso now looks set to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season with the legendary Italian taking charge of Brazil for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.