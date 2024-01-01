Zubimendi says "an opportunity has opened up" as Man City transfer looks likely

Zubimendi "an opportunity has opened up" an Man City's Rodri suffers injury

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has played down suggestions of a winter move.

The midfielder is once again being linked with a big money switch to the Premier League.

Zubimendi was wanted by Liverpool in the summer, but rejected the Anfield side.

Asked about Manchester City wanting to sign him, the 25-year-old stated: "So far I have thought that the best thing was to be at my club.

“I am looking for my personal growth and I still have a lot to give to Real."

“I don’t want to anticipate anything,” Zubimendi added of replacing City’s injured star Rodri in the Spain starting lineup.

“The manager decides. There are two of us for that position. It’s a shame that it’s due to injury and even more so when he’s a vital player for this team.

“An opportunity has opened up and we will have to take advantage of it.”