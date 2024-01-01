Tribal Football
Real Sociedad ace Zubimendi sets record straight on Liverpool U-turn claims
Martin Zubimendi, the 25-year-old midfielder of Real Sociedad, has expressed no regrets about staying at the club.

Zubimendi was asked about declining an opportunity to transfer to Liverpool during the summer window. 

Despite interest from several major Premier League clubs over the last year, Zubimendi chose to remain in Spain.

He told reporters: “My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times. So far, things have gone well for me. It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. 

“The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end everything is easier than all that.”

He then doubled down on his stance, adding: “Of course I don't regret it, I can't think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don't affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I'm excited about having a good season.”

