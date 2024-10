Man City willing to meet buyout clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi

Manchester City are prioritising a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi rejected a move to Liverpool over the summer after they had met the €60m buyout clause in his La Real deal.

Relevo says City have now decided to try to sign the 25-year-old.

And City are ready to pay his clause.

The English giants hope to bring in Zubimendi as a replacement for Rodri in January. Rodri's season is over after suffering a knee injury a fortnight ago.