Chelsea inform Marseille of Badiashile Jan plans

Paul Vegas
Chelsea inform Marseille of Badiashile Jan plansAction Plus
Chelsea have taken Benoit Badiashile off the market ahead of the January transfer window.

The former AS Monaco centre-half is a winter market target for Olympique Marseille.

However, RMC says Marseille intermediaries have been informed that Badiashile will not be sold next month.

For his part, Badiashile has no intention of leaving the Blues midseason.

 Instead, the France defender wants to continue fighting to establish himself in manager Enzo Maresca's plans.

 

