Chelsea inform Marseille of Badiashile Jan plans

Chelsea have taken Benoit Badiashile off the market ahead of the January transfer window.

The former AS Monaco centre-half is a winter market target for Olympique Marseille.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, RMC says Marseille intermediaries have been informed that Badiashile will not be sold next month.

For his part, Badiashile has no intention of leaving the Blues midseason.

Instead, the France defender wants to continue fighting to establish himself in manager Enzo Maresca's plans.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play