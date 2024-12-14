Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd make Eriksen sale decision
Action Plus
Manchester United are prepared to sell Christian Eriksen in January.

With Profit & Sustainability concerns, United are prepared to sell a raft of senior players next month.

And Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United would be willing to sell Christian Eriksen as early as the winter if a suitable offer comes in!"

The veteran's current deal will expire at the end of this season.

Eriksen has Real Betis, Ajax, RSC Anderlecht and Galatasaray all interested in him ahead of the January market.

 

