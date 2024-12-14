Man Utd make Eriksen sale decision

Manchester United are prepared to sell Christian Eriksen in January.

With Profit & Sustainability concerns, United are prepared to sell a raft of senior players next month.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United would be willing to sell Christian Eriksen as early as the winter if a suitable offer comes in!"

The veteran's current deal will expire at the end of this season.

Eriksen has Real Betis, Ajax, RSC Anderlecht and Galatasaray all interested in him ahead of the January market.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play