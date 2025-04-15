Zirkzee on Man Utd supporters: To just show that they’re still behind me motivates me

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee spoke to Inside United about how the backing from fans has motivated him this season.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker after disappointing seasons for Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee, who have failed to live up to expectations under manager Ruben Amorim. United are set to finish the campaign with their lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League and are in desperate need of attacking changes.

Despite Zirkzee struggling to adapt to the Premier League and his place in the side in jeopardy, he is thankful for fans support and the backing they have shown him throughout the season.

"Of course, it wasn’t the best period," he conceded. "We all know what happened and for the fans to stand behind me, like they did back then, was maybe even a relief.

"For them to show that they’re not giving up on me. To just show that they’re still behind me. As I said before, it just motivates you a lot. It motivates you.

"I think we’ve seen, against Real Sociedad, when we got 1-0 behind, the fans just kept going. That atmosphere that they can create, it’s something you won’t find anywhere else on this planet. It’s amazing what people on the outside of the pitch can do for the people on the pitch as well."

Amorim confirmed that the Netherlands international to "miss some games" due to a hamstring injury and will likely sit out United’s Europa League clash with Lyon. Both Zirkzee and Hojlund are rumoured to be moving away from United this summer as the two young strikers hope to find their feet elsewhere, away from the pressure of United which often forces promising players into their shell.