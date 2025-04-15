Stam says Man Utd have no "philosophy" and a lack of identity under Amorim

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam believes Manchester United have no philosophy under manager Ruben Amorim.

United sit 14th in the Premier League table, are out of both domestic cups and are drawing 2-2 on aggregate to Lyon after a nervy first leg in the Europa League. Stam, who won the Champions League and three Premier League titles under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, spoke to FreeBets about why Amorim was a mistake due to the club’s lack of philosophy.

A lack of identity

“Managers keep coming in, implementing their own systems, changing things around, and altering the squad. Players come and go, often at a high cost.

“As a big club, you need to have a consistent philosophy – an identity. The club itself should have a clear way of playing, and then find a manager who fits that philosophy. Instead, what we’ve seen is players being brought in for one manager, then a different manager comes in and wants to change everything.

“It’s a different way of thinking. Instead of constantly rebuilding around a new manager’s vision, the club should establish its philosophy and recruit managers who align with it. That way, you maintain consistency and avoid having to start from scratch every time.

“In my playing days, I preferred having clarity and structure. Constantly changing systems can be frustrating because it’s hard to settle in and understand your role. Players need stability to thrive, and when you keep shifting philosophies, it disrupts progress.”

Amorim's tactics do not match United's stamina

United are set for a huge summer clearout once the season ends, with reports suggesting that more than 10 players who are considered deadwood could depart. Stam believes this is essential due to Amorim’s tactical style, which demands a fitness level that a lot of the current squad do not have.

“They’re expected to defend, run a lot, and cover large areas of the pitch. But the squad doesn’t currently have players who are well-suited to do that effectively. It’s clear when you watch the games that they're struggling with the system. It’s not always their fault; it’s also down to the system itself, which at times leaves them unsure of what to do.

“The way they’re playing now is quite predictable. With a 4-3-3, you have more flexibility to switch positions, rotate, and make it more difficult for the opposition. With a back-three or back-five, you might be more solid defensively, closing gaps and limiting the space for the opposition’s attackers.

“That said, Amorim probably feels he needs different players to make this system work: players who can cover more ground, bring more danger going forward, and inject energy into the team. So far, it hasn’t been convincing.”