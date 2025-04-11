Zirkzee says it would be “ridiculous” to blame Man Utd's draw with Lyon on Onana's mistakes

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Lyon this week after conceding 2 goals that many believe were goalkeeper Andre Onana's fault.

Many fans believe Onana was at fault for failing to keep out Thiago Almada's free kick and then spilled a shot from Georges Mikautadze in the final moments which then levelled the game. However, Zirkzee who has felt the pressure from fans this season, rushed to defend him after the game.

"100 percent. We're one team, so we're not going to take someone out for making mistakes. That's ridiculous. To draw in this way is always a little bit, I don't want to say frustrating, but it hurts for it to go this way.

“But it was it is and we just have to focus on the next game and that's Newcastle away. Then we all know what we have to do when we face them (Lyon) again at home next week.

“I'm sure, with the full support of the stadium, it's going to be difficult for them and easier for us, but they're a great team, let's not forget that, and it's not going to be easy. But we all want to win, we have to win, so we'll see. We have to win it, we all know that. There's no way around that. It's the only thing we have to do."

Zirkzee's goa,l which put United ahead in the tie was his seventh of the season since joining United for £36.5M from Bologna in the summer. He will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once most in the second leg in front of the Old Trafford crowd who have been ruthless with criticism this season.