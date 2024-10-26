Tribal Football
Capello: Zirkzee issues at Man Utd shows up Serie A problems; I asked Italiano

Carlos Volcano
Capello: Zirkzee issues at Man Utd shows up Serie A problems
Capello: Zirkzee issues at Man Utd shows up Serie A problemsAction Plus
Former Juventus and AC Milan coach Fabio Capello says Josh Zirkzee's issues at Manchester United is proof of the problems in Serie A.

Capello feels the tempo of Serie A is hurting teams when competing in the higher intensity Serie A.

“The point is intensity. Our clubs are too slow in the Champions League because they are accustomed to the Serie A rhythm,” Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I asked (Bologna coach Vincenzo) Italiano what he thought about Aston Villa and Liverpool, and he said: ‘They are faster; they run more than we do.’ Look at Zirkzee in the Premier League and tell me if he looks like the same player we admired at Bologna.

"He did what he wanted in Italy, but in England, it feels that he doesn’t even have time to think about what he has to do. More or less, the same thing happens to our clubs.”

Capello also observed: “I constantly see players who remain on the ground for a long time after any challenge, and if the referee tries to accelerate the play, everyone protests, including the fans.

“It doesn’t work like this outside Italy, and teams like Juventus, Inter and Milan end up suffering the intensity of European opponents, even if they have less quality.

