Ex-Juventus director general Moggi backing move for Man Utd striker Zirkzee

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi says they should move for Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee in January.

Moggi feels Thiago Motta's squad is a centre-forward short.

He told Radio Bianconera: “The team is certainly lacking in attack. We need to make a virtue of necessity. Nico Gonzalez could also play as a striker, but we need a centre-forward.

“Zirkzee is one who can play as a False Nine. He moves the ball around very well. We haven’t seen this work at Juve so far. The team is suffering, only one win at home, a problem to be quantified and resolved.”

Moggi added, “For the rest, we can make do. The management’s work has been excellent. With a new coach who must replicate what he achieved at Bologna, there are no doubts about his qualities. However, the team hasn’t given this impressive yet.”