Zirkzee draws positives from Man Utd Cup defeat at Tottenham

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee insists there's positives to draw from their 4-3 Carabao Cup quarterfinal defeat at Tottenham.

Zirkzee came off the bench to score and help United get back into the tie in the second-half.

"Losing is never fun, especially when you know it’s another cup you could potentially win, so it’s disappointing but I think we showed great spirit as well," he told manutd.com.

“We just kept fighting and I think we can be proud of ourselves for the fact that we never stopped.”

On his goal, Zirkzee continued: “I think it was good timing, you know, right in front of the fans as well."

The no.11 added: “I think that we all know that we just have to deliver, we always have to deliver, so we’re just going to come out Sunday (against Bournemouth) and make sure we get three points.”

