Man Utd boss Amorim: We can't be happy after Cup defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim gave his breakdown of his team’s 4-3 loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

United are out of the competition at the quarter-final stage, losing to the London side away from home.

Advertisement Advertisement

Post-game, Amorim was asked about his tactical setup, including the attempts to take advantage of Spurs’ high line.

He stated: “We know that this team (Spurs) play with a high line. When they switch sides, they try to push us so we tried to take advantage of that.

“I felt a little bit a lack of physicality in those balls because we had the position and we have to work on that. Overall, it was a good match but there is no taste in that. We didn’t win, we need to focus on the next game.”

On the poor start to the second half, which saw them fall 3-0 behind, he added: “It’s to start and they score a goal and then, in these types of games, we need to have long possession in the next possession. Then we started losing the ball again, we started doing bad passes in the build-up when the team is open so we were a little bit nervous in that moment. But then we managed to recover, it’s not easy but it was not enough.”

On what he learned from the game: “I will think about that tomorrow. Tonight I don’t feel nothing. There is nothing I can say to you. Tomorrow I will have a lot of things because I saw the game. Tonight we lost and we have to take a night to think and then tomorrow we will have a lot of good things from this game.”

And on his long-term goal, he added: “We cannot think in that way, that winning silverware makes everything okay. It will be a long way. We are improving as a team and our goal, I say the same thing after the game and before the game, our goal is to win the Premier League. How long it’s going to take? I don’t know but that is our goal.”