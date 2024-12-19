Man Utd boss Amorim disappointed with Cup defeat: We were the better team

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists they were the better team after their Carabao Cup quarterfinal defeat at Tottenham.

Spurs won 4-3 on Thursday night, with United staging a late fight-back.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said afterwards: “We showed that in the past games also when we were losing in difficult moments. We disconnect in the beginning of the second half, it was a tough moment for us, like 10 minutes.

"And then we return, I think we did a great job. I think if you look at all the game, I think we were the best team but they (Spurs) were more clinical. We lose the game but the fight from the lads was really important for me.”

“Yeah, you could see it and feel it in the stadium. The team were comfortable and we dominated the possession. I don’t think it was the last pass, I think it was the last shot because, in my mind, Chris (Eriksen) (had) two times in the same position they scored two goals. We couldn’t score. It can happen.

“We know that this team (Spurs) play with a high line. When they switch sides, they try to push us so we tried to take advantage of that. I felt a little bit a lack of physicality in those balls because we had the position and we have to work on that. Overall, it was a good match but there is no taste in that. We didn’t win, we need to focus on the next game.”