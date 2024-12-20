Tottenham boss Postecoglou defends Forster after Man Utd errors: He's been outstanding

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou defended shot stopper Fraser Forster last night.

The no.2 keeper, who is in due to Guglielmo Vicario’s injury, let in two howlers against Manchester United.

Given Spurs did win the game 4-3 to progress to the Carabao Cup semi finals, Postecoglou was not too upset.

He stated: “He is disappointed because he was outstanding for us. Even before then in the first half I thought he was really good with his feet, he found some great solutions. The first one probably affected his confidence a little bit and he lost a bit of belief and the second one compounded it.

“But he is a big boy mate and he is another one who has stood up for us big time in this period. I can’t speak highly enough of this group of players. Again tonight we had 10 players from our list unavailable for one reason or another. We had a day’s rest less than Man Utd and we are not able to rotate the squad the way we want to, like other clubs can because we just don’t have the numbers. We are not just getting through games we are still maintaining our level of football. As I keep saying we will get to some smoother waters at some point but this period is going to see us have enormous growth.”

He added on striker Dominic Solanke’s form: “He has been outstanding, mate. Scored against Chelsea a week ago so people keep going on about his goals but it's his work rate.

“What he gives the team beyond his goals are unbelievable. His goals were quality tonight. Good striker’s goals. The first one to react and the second one calm and composed and a great finish. We would love to give him a rest but he just keeps going and going and it is a credit to him and all the boys.”

And finally, on his team’s style of passing out from the back: “Look, fair to say in 26 years there's been a few of them, but I've always felt the pros well outweigh the cons of those kind of things, and those moments are rare, but when they happen, obviously, you know, they kind of stand out and today there was obviously two, and like I said I think it's just, I think the first one sort of affected Fraser for that next period.

“For us it's still, I don't think we could be the team we are, if we didn't maintain our conviction around our beliefs. I know people will say 'well just don't take any risks' and all that sort of stuff, but then we wouldn't be scoring four goals and five goals and four goals and five goals. I mean, it's the hardest thing in the game to do, score goals, and we're doing it with bare bones of a squad. I think it's a massive credit to this group of players that we're performing at that level.”