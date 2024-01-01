Zinchenko hails manner of Arsenal victory over Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal wing-back Oleks Zinchenko hailed the manner of their preseason friendly win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Zinchenko, who was played in friendly, scored in the 4-1 triumph.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website: “I’m happy with my goal, but obviously to win every single game is the most important thing and individually as well. I’m just trying to do my job the best way I can. It’s been a really tough season for me, so I’ll try to do my best to bring back this confidence personally and also the love from the fans.

“It was an amazing result. There are still a lot of things to improve, both individually and collectively but it was an amazing performance.”

Zinchenko continued: “We’re on the way there to pick up our form.

“We’ve worked really hard during this period of time. I think we are really on the right way, but we don’t have enough time to speak about that we are not in form. We just need to switch on and do our best in every single performance that we’re playing.

“It was nice to be back. It’s always an amazing atmosphere here at Emirates Stadium and will be, because the fans are creating an unbelievable atmosphere. The way they support and push us, every single time, it’s amazing. We’re all happy to be here again and let’s do it again on Sunday.”