Arteta delighted as Arsenal fire four goals past Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted after their 4-1 preseason friendly win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz struck for the Gunners, with Adam Hlozek netting a late consolation goal for Bayer.

Arteta said, "Yeah for sure, we can take a lot of positives from the game. Apart from the result, the way we performed - a lot of very positive aspects, collectively and individually as well. We take a lot from it.

"A lot of things to learn as well. We can improve, especially in the second half when we made certain changes. A really good test, against a really good team that is really well coached. It was a good performance."

On goalscorer Gabriel Jesus, he added: "As I said from day one the first feeling when I saw him after talking to him at the end of the season it was something different. I could sense it. His energy was different, the way he looks is different, the way he's moving is different and he really wants it.

"Now it's a question of finding the consistency and doing it consistency and doing it in any context, any situation, any day, every three days, for 90 minutes, for 30 minutes, for 70 minutes. OK – what are you able to produce in those circumstance. But he looks good."