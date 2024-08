Zinchenko explains changing Arsenal shirt numbers

Oleks Zinchenko has changed shirt numbers at Arsenal.

The Ukraine fullback has switched his number from 35 to 17.

He explained to the club's website: "Number 17 is very special to me.

"It was the number I had as a young player, and I have always asked for the number when I have played for my country.

"17 became available when Cedric left us, and then I asked if I could switch.

"I would like to thank everyone at the club for supporting me."