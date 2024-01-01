Arsenal boss Arteta ponders new role for Zinchenko

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the role of defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international showed his quality on the ball during a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen.

Zinchenko scored in a 4-1 rout, but will be aware that Riccardo Calafiori may start ahead of him at left-back in competitive games.

On Zinchenko playing elsewhere, such as midfield, Arteta stated: “Well obviously he's played there. The main focus for him right now is playing as a full-back, and the options and solutions that he provides in that part. He knows the quality that they have.

“He knows the things that he needs to improve and another one (player) that is very at it. You can see his body language, and you can see that there is something there.”