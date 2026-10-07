Zidane eases Liverpool fears over Jacquet injury

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet has returned from international duty with France suffering from a hamstring injury.

The French Football Federation confirmed he update ahead of their final match of the UEFA Nations League window as Zinedine Zidane's team won 4-1 at home to Belgium.

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The 21-year-old was not included in the matchday squad against the Red Devils after starting France previous two matches, in an earlier 1-0 win over Belgium and a 1-1 draw against Italy.

No timeframe was given regarding his recovery, with the centre-back set for medical tests in the coming days, ahead of Liverpool's Premier League showdown with Manchester City on October 11th.

Jacquet has become an important figure under Andoni Iraola this season, starting six of his seven appearances for the Reds, and Zidane offered a positive slant on his fitness stating he is only 'slightly injured'.