Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd eye Murillo as Forest defender draws rival interest

Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for German wonderkid Ilicevic

PSG ready to rival Liverpool if Man City are forced to sell key star

Chelsea star Caicedo punished over licence and insurance offences

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo releases statement detailing fall-out, confirms he remains available for Portugal

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

Messi gets one last goal & emotional farewell in final match for Argentina

Norwegian FA files complaints with FIFA committees over peace prize and World Cup sell-off

Zidane eases Liverpool fears over Jacquet injury

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet.
Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet.Reuters

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet has returned from international duty with France suffering from a hamstring injury.

The French Football Federation confirmed he update ahead of their final match of the UEFA Nations League window as Zinedine Zidane's team won 4-1 at home to Belgium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 21-year-old was not included in the matchday squad against the Red Devils after starting France previous two matches, in an earlier 1-0 win over Belgium and a 1-1 draw against Italy.

No timeframe was given regarding his recovery, with the centre-back set for medical tests in the coming days, ahead of Liverpool's Premier League showdown with Manchester City on October 11th.

Jacquet has become an important figure under Andoni Iraola this season, starting six of his seven appearances for the Reds, and Zidane offered a positive slant on his fitness stating he is only 'slightly injured'.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Jeremy JacquetZinedine ZidaneLiverpoolPremier League

Related Articles

Liverpool concern as Jacquet suffers injury with France

French media rip into "messy" Barcola as he is handed a 4.5/10 after Liverpool struggles

Isak says this season is "not about making amends" but he wants to "contribute more"