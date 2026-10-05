Liverpool concern as Jacquet suffers injury with France

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet has suffered a left hamstring strain while on international duty with France, the French Football Federation has confirmed.

The 21-year-old was missing from the squad for Les Bleus’ final match of the September international break against Belgium after picking up the problem.

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Jacquet had started France previous two matches, featuring in the 1-0 defeat to Belgium and the 1-1 draw against Italy.

No timeframe has been given for his recovery, but the centre-back is expected to return to Reds’ training ground to undergo further medical tests.

Jacquet has become an important figure under Andoni Iraola this season, starting six of his seven appearances for the Reds.

The latest setback will be concerning after injuries disrupted much of his previous campaign.

Jacquet missed the entire second half of 2025-26 with a shoulder injury before a knee problem affected his preparations for the current season.