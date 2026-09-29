French media rip into "messy" Barcola as he is handed a 4.5/10 after Liverpool struggles

Bradley Barcola's performances do not seem to be improving after his latest performance for France.

It was Michael Olise’s late strike that gave France a 1-0 Nations League victory over Belgium as manager Zinedine Zidane made it two wins out of two since taking over the side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barcola played 77 minutes on the night and failed to impress under Zidane once more. The Liverpool winger had an xG of 0.05 and lost possession eight times against Belgium as fans wonder what is going wrong for the 24-year-old.

French media ripped into the youngster after the final whistle, with Foot Mercato, Get French Football News and Maxifoot handing him a rating of 5/10.

Eurosport France only gave the attacker a rating of 4.5/10 and labelled Barcola as "messy", which is an adjective that could describe his move to Liverpool so far.

Barcola has made five appearances for the Reds and has picked up zero goal contributions under manager Andoni Iraola, who has put him up against Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz on the wing.

The closest Barcola came to scoring was against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League as he fired his shot wide of the post in one of his first appearances for the club.

Liverpool face Manchester City once the international break is over, and it will be interesting to see how Barcola competes against the Premier League leaders.