Isak says this season is "not about making amends" but he wants to "contribute more"

Alexander Isak reveals he is happy with his start to the season as he grows into the Liverpool side.

Last season the former Newcastle striker grabbed just 3 goals in 14 Premier League appearances, compared to 4 goals in 5 appearances this season so far.

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The Swedish star, who is set to face Romania, Poland at home and Bosnia & Herzegovina over the break, also grabbed an assist in the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in what has been an impressive spell.

Isak, alongside teammate Jeremy Jacquet have been nominated for September's Premier League Player of the Month award and the 27 year old will be delighted with his uptick in form.

Isak wants to be involved more

Speaking this week as he prepares to represent his country, Isak admitted he is happy with Liverpool's bright start, but revealed he wants to be involved more in the side.

"I agree. There are many games where I feel like I should and want to contribute more and be more involved. It's nothing strange.

"Of course you want to do it in all matches, but in some matches you are involved in most of it while in other matches you are involved less. It is the matches where you are not involved as much that you want to change."

Assessing the beginning of Iraola's reign, Isak added: "The first feeling is that we are more stable defensively. Then we have a lot to improve offensively. The foundation is set and the bar is high.

“I feel good, and I feel good physically. I’ve been healthy for a while now and have found some consistency. That’s the foundation for me to play good football.

"My focus has been on having a good season considering last year. It's not about making amends, but having the usual ambitions to do well. I've had a good start, but it's still very early. I won't talk about that too much."

Isak has so far played 507 minutes for Liverpool this season, starting every game in the Premier League and Champions League. He should start once more against Manchester City after the break in what is a huge test for the experienced striker who is in his prime.