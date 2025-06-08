Zabarnyi worried as PSG warn Bournemouth: Now or never

Tribal Football
Ilya Zabarnyi has told Bournemouth he wants to join PSG.

PSG and Bournemouth are haggling over a fee for the Ukraine defender this week.

The Cherries want €70m to sell Zabarnyi, while PSG rate the youngster closer to €35-40m.

TMW says Zabarnyi has informed Bournemouth he wants to move to PSG and is ready to fly to Paris TODAY in order to sign in time for Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer deadline.

PSG insist Bournemouth must sell Zabarnyi before the deadline falls otherwise they won't return after the Club World Cup.

