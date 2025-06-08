Villa rival Bournemouth for Rennes skipper Truffert

Rennes skipper Adrien Truffert is attracting major Premier League transfer interest.

The left-back is wanted by Bournemouth as a replacement Milos Kerkez, with the Hungary international a step away from joining Liverpool.

The Sun says Aston Villa have also jumped into the battle to land Truffert.

Villa boss Unai Emery is said to be seeking a new left-back with Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen failing to impress the Spaniard.

Rennes want £20m to sell 23 year-old Truffert this summer.