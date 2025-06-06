Bournemouth reject PSG bid for Zabarnyi

PSG have failed with a bid for Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi.

TMW says the Cherries are prepared to sell Zabarnyi, but not on the cheap.

Despite the sale of fellow defender Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Bournemouth will cash in on Zabarnyi for the right price.

PSG have made an opening bid of €50m for the youngster, which Bournemouth insist falls short of their valuation.

It's suggested Bournemouth, which expect PSG to try again, will sell Zabarnyi at a starting price of €60m.