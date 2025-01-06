Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney

Zabarnyi "not totally surprised" by Bournemouth form as they focus on FA Cup

Zack Oaten
Zabarnyi "not totally surprised" by Bournemouth's form as they focus on West Brom clash
Zabarnyi "not totally surprised" by Bournemouth's form as they focus on West Brom clashAction Plus
Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi says the club are taking each game as they come.

The Ukraine international isn’t surprised at the side’s run of form after playing every minute of the Cherries’ 20 Premier League games so far this term under manager Andoni Iraola.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A clean sheet against Everton at the weekend made it three in the past four games with Zabarnyi at the heart of the defense. The Cherries' unbeaten run has now stretched to eight games, the 22-year-old was asked what their secret was and expressed his delight about their current form. 

“Honestly, it's not a secret. I think we built confidence from our past games. 

“We built everything together. We go and push together and honestly, we just, I think, have a good mentality inside and we want to just keep going. 

“It's an amazing run. I'm not totally surprised. I just knew it in the past season as well because I saw how we can play and how we can be. 

 “And this season it's not a surprise for me what I expected because I want the maximum from everyone and for me, first of all.  

“So it's good what we have now, but we need to focus on the next games.” 

Currently, the Cherries are only three points off the Champions League places but Zabarnyi admits the squad do not think about their league position and will continue to take each game one by one. 

“We can go higher, we can go lower,” Zabarnyi said. 

“It's just important to focus in the next game, everything that you can. That's it. Of course, you know, it's the Premier League. 

“But I understand what you say, because of everything that has happened. So we will see. We have a lot of games and they’re difficult. 

“Because everyone knows how difficult to win in just one game in the Premier League. And yeah, we just will see, I think.” 

Bournemouth face West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup this weekend in a game where the Cherries are favourites to win.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBournemouthWest BromEverton
Related Articles
Everton boss Dyche: Relegation? I've told you the truth
Dyche admits "performance way off" as Everton beaten at Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Iraola deflects praise to players after record run