Zabarnyi "not totally surprised" by Bournemouth form as they focus on FA Cup

Zabarnyi "not totally surprised" by Bournemouth's form as they focus on West Brom clash

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi says the club are taking each game as they come.

The Ukraine international isn’t surprised at the side’s run of form after playing every minute of the Cherries’ 20 Premier League games so far this term under manager Andoni Iraola.

A clean sheet against Everton at the weekend made it three in the past four games with Zabarnyi at the heart of the defense. The Cherries' unbeaten run has now stretched to eight games, the 22-year-old was asked what their secret was and expressed his delight about their current form.

“Honestly, it's not a secret. I think we built confidence from our past games.

“We built everything together. We go and push together and honestly, we just, I think, have a good mentality inside and we want to just keep going.

“It's an amazing run. I'm not totally surprised. I just knew it in the past season as well because I saw how we can play and how we can be.

“And this season it's not a surprise for me what I expected because I want the maximum from everyone and for me, first of all.

“So it's good what we have now, but we need to focus on the next games.”

Currently, the Cherries are only three points off the Champions League places but Zabarnyi admits the squad do not think about their league position and will continue to take each game one by one.

“We can go higher, we can go lower,” Zabarnyi said.

“It's just important to focus in the next game, everything that you can. That's it. Of course, you know, it's the Premier League.

“But I understand what you say, because of everything that has happened. So we will see. We have a lot of games and they’re difficult.

“Because everyone knows how difficult to win in just one game in the Premier League. And yeah, we just will see, I think.”

Bournemouth face West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup this weekend in a game where the Cherries are favourites to win.