Bournemouth boss Iraola deflects praise to players after record run

Bournemouth boss Iraola deflects praise to players after record runTribalfootball
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola deflected praise to his players after victory over Everton.

The Cherries triumphed 1-0 thanks to David Brooks' winner and marked a new club record after eight consecutive Premier League games unbeaten.

Iraola said: “I don't play!

“No, the important part is the ones who are on the pitch and I'm happy now because it's not easy, to go on an eight game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

“It has cost us some injuries on the way, but the return also of the points is very valuable.

“Now we are playing four teams that are ahead of us in the top five.

“It's going to be more difficult to keep the run going, but at least we want to keep the performance level and give us chances against anyone.” 

