Dyche admits "performance way off" as Everton beaten at Bournemouth

Everton boss Sean Dyche admitted frustration after defeat at Bournemouth.

The Cherries triumphed 1-0 thanks to David Brooks' winner.

Dyche said: "It was a tight game that they edged, as they have been doing this season. They've had a very good season, they are a very strong side, particularly here. I thought the first half was a close affair, but we weren't where we wanted to be so I made changes for the second half.

"I thought we were stronger in the second half and we got into key areas and, as has been the challenge since I've been at the club, finding that last moment when people pass when they could shoot, or the final cross and the final finish, we don't find that. So it's very frustrating. It was a tight game that went against us."

He added, "The performance I felt was a long way off, I think I made that clear, in the first half. Then I changed that and I thought we got slightly better. I hope I made that clear, I wasn’t saying we got radically better, I just thought we got better second half, we looked more offensive while still defending properly."