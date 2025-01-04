Everton boss Dyche: Relegation? I've told you the truth

Everton boss Sean Dyche concedes they face a battle to stay away from the dropzone this season after defeat at Bournemouth.

The result leaves Everton two points ahead of the bottom three.

Dyche said: "I've never said I never anything different than the facts are the facts. At the beginning of the season there was all this noise about ‘we've had this big window and we could do this and do that, it is the last season in the Old Lady’ and all that sort of stuff. I made it clear, I said I don't know where that has all come from.

"I made it clear at the beginning of the season, I made it clear at the end of last season, because you were there when I said, ‘by the way, there is miles to go with this story’. There were miles to go and there still is. The new ownership will bring stability, they have made that clear. And over time they'll build that. That is it. The rest of it is as it is. It is working constantly with a group of players to try and win football matches.

"But I tried to make it clear, everyone said they wanted the truth, I told them the truth. Then if you don’t want the truth, what do you want me to tell you? I've tried to be honest with you. You keep asking me and I keep reflecting on the truth. I've told you."