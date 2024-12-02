Tribal Football
Young Lens defender linked to Newcastle in January deal

Ansser Sadiq
Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov could be in line for a Premier League transfer.

The 20-year-old has become a mainstay in the Lens team over the past year.

He arrived from Belarusian club Energetik-BGU Minsk back in the summer of 2023.

Per The Telegraph, Newcastle United are assessing Khusanov as a potential winter addition.

The center half is seen as being the ideal modern defender, as he is very good on the ball.

Khusanov is best in defense, but he can also do a job for a team in central midfield.

 

