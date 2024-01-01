Young Forest star Anderson chooses England over Scotland

Elliot Anderson has now committed his international allegiance to the Three Lions despite playing for Scotland as a youngster.

Anderson’s Nottingham Forest teammate Morgan Gibbs-White received his first England call-up last week as he faced Ireland to become the first permanent Reds player to represent the Three Lions since Stuart Pearce in 1997.

Anderson, who joined from Newcastle, is set to be a future star for England and played last Friday as the Under-21s drew 0-0 with Northern Ireland.

He made a tough decision on his international future after appearing for Scotland in his youth.

He spoke about his decision and how tough it was for him.

“I see myself playing for England,” Anderson told the Daily Mail. “It was tough because I'm Scottish and English but it's something I've been trying to decide for a while and I hope I've made the right decision.

“It is just how you feel, that is the most important thing. How you feel when you put the strip on and that is what swayed my decision.”