Ugarte admits nerves waiting for Man Utd move

Manuel Ugarte admits he was nervous waiting to complete his move to Manchester United.

The former PSG midfielder made the switch to United on deadline day.

With Uruguay for their World Cup qualifiers this week, Ugarte said after the draw with Paraguay: "It was very difficult and complicated because I tried not to live it with a lot of anxiety. 

"But it was difficult. The pre-season was strange for me because I was not used to finding myself in this situation and playing so little. But now that everything has been resolved, I am very happy and I felt good on the pitch today.

"The wait was long and I was anxious at times. But this kind of situation happens to any player."

