Sao Paulo signing Lewis accepts Newcastle time now over

Jamal Lewis accepts his time with Newcastle is over.

The fullback has moved to Sao Paulo on-loan for the season from the Toon.

The defender, back with Northern Ireland, said: "I spoke to the coach (Eddie Howe).

"But the fact that I am in the last year of my contract and have now been loaned out for a season speaks volumes.

"If São Paulo can be my long-term home for the future, that would be great."