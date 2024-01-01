Young confident he still has plenty to offer Everton

Everton veteran Ashley Young is happy signing up for another year.
The fullback signed a new 12 month deal at the end of last season.
Young told BBC Sport: "We did something special. The two points deductions we took were tough to take.
"The team spirit got us through that and so did the fans. I am nowhere near ready to retire and I can give more to this club."
The 39 year-old said, "I am still able to do it.
"I know what I can do, how fit I am and what I can bring to this team. I prove it year in, year out.
"There have been many times people have written me off and I have always got answers. The best way to answer the critics is on the pitch."