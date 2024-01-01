Young confident he still has plenty to offer Everton

Young confident he still has plenty to offer Everton

Everton veteran Ashley Young is happy signing up for another year.

The fullback signed a new 12 month deal at the end of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Young told BBC Sport: "We did something special. The two points deductions we took were tough to take.

"The team spirit got us through that and so did the fans. I am nowhere near ready to retire and I can give more to this club."

The 39 year-old said, "I am still able to do it.

"I know what I can do, how fit I am and what I can bring to this team. I prove it year in, year out.

"There have been many times people have written me off and I have always got answers. The best way to answer the critics is on the pitch."