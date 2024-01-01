Everton boss Dyche delighted with new Young deal

Everton boss Sean Dyche is delighted with Ashley Young's new deal.

The veteran fullback has penned a new 12 month contract today.

Dyche, who captained Young when they were teammates at Watford, said: "We're pleased to have secured Ashley's future for next season. His qualities – both on and off the pitch – meant he was an important figure for us.

"He’s someone I’ve had the pleasure of knowing for many years and his depth of experience, leadership and versatility will undoubtedly help us again heading into next season."

Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, also told the club's website: "Extending Ashley's stay with us was a relatively straightforward process because all parties were keen to get it sorted.

"He will continue to make a significant contribution, both on the pitch with his performances and also helping to guide many of our younger players in the squad."