Young delighted penning new Everton contract

Ashley Young is delighted with his new deal at Everton.

The 38 year-old fullback has penned a new 12 month contract with the Toffees.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign again," Young told evertontv. "I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said yes because I loved my time here. Kevin (Thelwell) was the same.

"The size of the Club, the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, who have been excellent... I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs but I can see how big the Club is and where the Club wants to get to.

"I want to be a part of that.

"I’d put it up there with the best dressing rooms I’ve been in, with the best team spirit. There’s a bond there. You can tell players have been here for a while, players who have played under the manager, players who know the Club – just a real togetherness. Everybody is so close-knit, not just players but staff, as well.

"You feel that from the minute you walk in in the mornings to the time you leave. You feel that when you go to Goodison Park and when you’re with the fans. There’s a proper connection. I looked at that week (in April) and you heard how loud the fans are all the time. It was just something incredible. It was fantastic to be involved in.

“The way the Club and the players took me in straight away from day one – I’ve just loved my time here.

"I’d already said about two months into the season that if there was an opportunity to stay for longer then I definitely would because it’s a tremendous place to be."