Maupay amazed by commitment of Everton teammate

Everton striker Neal Maupay believes the fitness of an older teammate is extremely impressive.

The French forward is in pre-season training with his parent club, after a loan spell at Brentford came to an end.

Maupay has been impressed by teammate Ashley Young, who turned 39 on Tuesday.

He told talkSPORT: “Young is flying. We actually did some physical tests on Monday and Tuesday and he is always on top.

“It was his birthday on Tuesday, turning 39 - it's crazy.

“And he is still flying. It is amazing. He is a top pro and a top guy.”