Yoro shows training progress as he makes long awaited Man Utd return

Manchester United new boy Leny Yoro has given fans some hope of a return to action.

The French defender has not been seen in a competitive game, as he damaged his foot in his first appearance in a friendly in preseason.

Now Yoro has provided an update on his recovery from the metatarsal fracture.

He posted a video onto social media on Wednesday saying: "On the way back."

The video shows Yoro jogging lightly on a treadmill, around two months after undergoing surgery.

United fans will know that he is still several weeks away from being able to train and play.