Yoro shows training progress as he makes long awaited Man Utd return

Manchester United new boy Leny Yoro has given fans some hope of a return to action.
The French defender has not been seen in a competitive game, as he damaged his foot in his first appearance in a friendly in preseason.
Now Yoro has provided an update on his recovery from the metatarsal fracture.
He posted a video onto social media on Wednesday saying: "On the way back."
The video shows Yoro jogging lightly on a treadmill, around two months after undergoing surgery.
United fans will know that he is still several weeks away from being able to train and play.