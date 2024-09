Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Leny Yoro is on his way back.

Yoro underwent foot surgery in preseason after a metatarsal fracture, but there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

Ten Hag said, "Leny Yoro is doing very well.

"It is very pleasing that his rehabilitation is going in the right direction.

"I expect him soon, but what I mean by soon is that he is now in the right rehabilitation process."