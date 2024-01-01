Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
I'M DONE: Enzo Zidane ends playing career
Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City

Yoro: Man Utd history convinced me

Yoro: Man Utd history convinced me
Yoro: Man Utd history convinced meTribalfootball
Manchester United have been given an insight into one of their summer signings.

The Red Devils are yet to properly see center half Leny Yoro in action.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 18-year-old has a metatarsal injury that will keep him out for another month or so.

Yoro has stated what fans can expect from him when he returns from his long-term foot injury.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he stated: “I try to be intelligent on the pitch, to play with my head, to understand the game, the opponent. And to be calm. Be calm with the ball, when I defend.

“When I was in Lille, every weekend I was looking at clips of the striker to understand the movements, how he wants to receive the ball. This helps a lot.”

On signing for United, he added: “For me Man United… the club is the biggest in the world. When I was the young - the players who were here, the history, the fans - everything is big here.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester UnitedLille
Related Articles
Yoro recovering well but Man Utd cautious
Ex-Man Utd academy chief Butt: LaLiga best option for Gomes
Man Utd chiefs confident paying full price for only one summer signing