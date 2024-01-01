Yoro: Man Utd history convinced me

Manchester United have been given an insight into one of their summer signings.

The Red Devils are yet to properly see center half Leny Yoro in action.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 18-year-old has a metatarsal injury that will keep him out for another month or so.

Yoro has stated what fans can expect from him when he returns from his long-term foot injury.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he stated: “I try to be intelligent on the pitch, to play with my head, to understand the game, the opponent. And to be calm. Be calm with the ball, when I defend.

“When I was in Lille, every weekend I was looking at clips of the striker to understand the movements, how he wants to receive the ball. This helps a lot.”

On signing for United, he added: “For me Man United… the club is the biggest in the world. When I was the young - the players who were here, the history, the fans - everything is big here.”