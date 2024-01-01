Yoro: Man Utd history convinced me

The Red Devils are yet to properly see center half Leny Yoro in action.
The 18-year-old has a metatarsal injury that will keep him out for another month or so.
Yoro has stated what fans can expect from him when he returns from his long-term foot injury.
Speaking to TNT Sports, he stated: “I try to be intelligent on the pitch, to play with my head, to understand the game, the opponent. And to be calm. Be calm with the ball, when I defend.
“When I was in Lille, every weekend I was looking at clips of the striker to understand the movements, how he wants to receive the ball. This helps a lot.”
On signing for United, he added: “For me Man United… the club is the biggest in the world. When I was the young - the players who were here, the history, the fans - everything is big here.”