Real Madrid prioritising summer move for Arsenal defender Saliba
Real Madrid are prioritising a summer move for Arsenal defender William Saliba.

Le 10 Sport says Saliba is Real Madrid's top priority for the summer of 2025.

Nacho Fernández, 34, left Real Madrid for  the Saudi Pro League last summer and was never replaced.

Real Madrid wanted Leny Yoro, 18, but were not ready to pay the money that Lille demanded.

The teen ended up at Manchester United instead. And now Real Madrid are focusing on Saliba in the search for a new centre-back.

However, it will not be easy to get a deal done as Saliba is an important cog for the Gunners. The 23-year-old's contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2027.

