Yoro recovering well but Man Utd cautious

Manchester United ace Leny Yoro is very eager to get back onto the pitch soon.

The center half signed in the summer in a big money deal from French side Lille.

However, he only appeared in one friendly, during which he injured his foot.

Per Manchester Evening News, Yoro is recovering well and there is no delay in his return.

However, the club are being cautious with him and do not want to cause further problems.

They are going to ease him in through training and Under-21 matches before he is back with the first team.

