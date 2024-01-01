Man Utd chiefs confident paying full price for only one summer signing

Manchester United are said to have only paid the full asking price for one player this summer.

The Red Devils brought in five key signings to strengthen manager Erik ten Hag’s squad.

According to ESPN, Leny Yoro was the only summer signing where United paid full price.

The Red Devils negotiated deals for Joshua Zirzkee, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazrauoi, and Manuel Ugarte.

Now it will be up to manager Erik ten Hag to try and get the best out of his new arrivals.

Ugarte and Yoro are yet to play a competitive game for the club, but the former may be involved over the weekend.