Man Utd worked tirelessly to bring in 5 stars this summer

Manchester United had to work very hard to get five first team transfers over the line this summer.

United secured Joshua Zirzkee, Leny Yoro, Matthjis De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte.

The club has spent a lot of money, but also brought in funds due to selling players like Mason Greenwood.

Per ESPN, new owner and INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not happy with the club’s recruitment early in the summer.

United did have multiple targets for most positions, including the striker situation.

Zirzkee was signed from Bologna, but United did assess Ivan Toney from Brentford and Lille striker Jonathan David as options.