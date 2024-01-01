Ex-Man Utd academy chief Butt: LaLiga best option for Gomes

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United academy boss Nicky Butt can see Angel Gomes returning to the Premier League.

The former United midfielder's form with Lille earned him his first England caps last week.

Butt told PA Sport: " I think he can find something better than some of the clubs in the Premier League who will be looking for him."

Butt admits Gomes could handle the Premier League - but insists a move to La Liga could also be suitable.

"The Spanish league is made for Angel. He could easily play in the Premier League. He could play for Manchester City tomorrow."

