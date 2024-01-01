Yoro flying in for Man Utd medical as Real Madrid miss out

The Red Devils have made a huge breakthrough in battle to beat Real Madrid to talented defender who could reshape the squad

Leny Yoro has caught the eye of top clubs around Europe but it seems to be Manchester United who have won the race for his signature as he flies in to complete his medical.

The teenage prodigy has shined at French club Lille and with his contract expiring next season the defender has been made available for transfer.

The Athletic he is flying in after the clubs agreed a deal worth around £52M and that Personal terms are almost finalised.

Yoro has rejected Real Madrid in this process which is a huge move for any player let alone a teenager who is looking to further his career.

The club have already signed Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee signed for £35.8m on the weekend and a defensive midfielder such as PSG’s Manuel Ugarte and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt reportedly being major targets.