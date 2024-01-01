Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Fulham in shock transfer

Yoro flying in for Man Utd medical as Real Madrid miss out

Yoro flying in for Man Utd medical as Real Madrid miss out
Yoro flying in for Man utd medical as Real Madrid miss out
Yoro flying in for Man utd medical as Real Madrid miss outAction Plus
The Red Devils have made a huge breakthrough in battle to beat Real Madrid to talented defender who could reshape the squad

Leny Yoro has caught the eye of top clubs around Europe but it seems to be Manchester United who have won the race for his signature as he flies in to complete his medical. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The teenage prodigy has shined at French club Lille and with his contract expiring next season the defender has been made available for transfer. 

The Athletic he is flying in after the clubs agreed a deal worth around £52M and that Personal terms are almost finalised. 

Yoro has rejected Real Madrid in this process which is a huge move for any player let alone a teenager who is looking to further his career. 

The club have already signed Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee signed for £35.8m on the weekend and a defensive midfielder such as PSG’s Manuel Ugarte and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt reportedly being major targets. 

Mentions
Yoro LenyManchester UnitedReal MadridLilleBayern MunichPSGPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd, Liverpool threaten Real Madrid plans for Yoro
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offers