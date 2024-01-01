Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offers

Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offers
Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offers
Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offersLaLiga
Lille are eager to sell Leny Yoro to Manchester United.

Real Madrid are also battling for the teenage defender's signature - and is the preference of the youngster.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Sky Sports says United have had an offer of €50m accepted by LOSC for Yoro.

In contrast, Real are refusing to go higher than €35m for the stopper.

For the moment, Yoro is standing firm and insisting he be sold to Real. Los Merengues are attempting to find a compromise with Lille by including a hefty raft of bonuses as part of their offer.

Mentions
LaLigaYoro LenyLilleManchester UnitedReal MadridPremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd wait on Yoro after Lille accept offer
Man Utd, Liverpool threaten Real Madrid plans for Yoro
Liverpool fail with bid for Lille defender Yoro