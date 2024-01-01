Lille and Yoro at loggerheads over Real Madrid, Man Utd offers

Lille are eager to sell Leny Yoro to Manchester United.
Real Madrid are also battling for the teenage defender's signature - and is the preference of the youngster.
But Sky Sports says United have had an offer of €50m accepted by LOSC for Yoro.
In contrast, Real are refusing to go higher than €35m for the stopper.
For the moment, Yoro is standing firm and insisting he be sold to Real. Los Merengues are attempting to find a compromise with Lille by including a hefty raft of bonuses as part of their offer.