Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro

Manchester United are waiting on Lille defender Leny Yoro's response after last week's offer.

Lille have accepted United's bid for the teenager.

And Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United hope that Leny Yoro will give them his commitment soon!

"MUFC willing to pay a fixed amount of €40-50m for the 18 y/o top talent from Lille

"Yoro can sign a contract with ManUtd until 2029 + 1 as revealed …

"He‘s set to decide between Real Madrid and Manchester United soon."